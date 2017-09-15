Thieves thwarted but man arrested during police search in Sheffield

Would-be thieves were disturbed while trying to break into a Sheffield property this morning, and a man was arrested during the subsequent police search of the area.

At about 12.50am today, police officers responded to reports of an attempted burglary at a property on Greenhill Avenue, Meadowhead.

The potential burglars, described as dressed all in black, were disturbed by the owner of the property and fled on pushbikes towards Abbey Lane.

Officers searched the area and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and possession of a firearm. He remains in custody

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about it, is asked to report to police via 101, quoting incident number 21 of September 15.

