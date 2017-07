Thieves targeted vehicles at a Sheffield supermarket car park over the weekend - stealing one and breaking into another.

A Suzuki Swift was stolen from outside Asda at Handsworth between 6.40pm and 7.30pm on Saturday.

It was later found abandoned on Birklands Avenue, also in Handsworth.

Earlier that day items worth £500 were stolen from a Citroen C1 left at the staff car park.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.