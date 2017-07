Thieves have stolen lead from the roof of a Sheffield school for the second time in weeks.

The theft at Loxley Primary school, Rodney Hill, Loxley, was discovered last Thursday morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This is the second theft from the roof over a period of weeks so local residents please do what you can to keep an eye on the school for us."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.