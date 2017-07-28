Thieves target SEVEN homes and vehicles in a single day across part of Sheffield

Have your say

Thieves targeted seven homes and vehicles across a suburb of Sheffield in a single day.

The incidents included thefts, burglaries and an attempted robbery and all took place yesterday across north east Sheffield.

A man was threatened in Firth Park between 4pm and 5pm but refused to hand over his belongings and the robber left empty handed.

Burglars broke into a youth hall in Andover Street, Burngreave, at 5.30am but nothing was taken.

A vehicle was damaged on Green Lane in Kelham Island between 2am and 9.50am in what appears to be an attempted break-in. Nothing was stolen.

A drill was taken from the boot of a vehicle parked on Pavillion Way, Firth Park, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Thieves stole a motorbike from Firth Park Road, Firth Park, between 4.30pm and 5.30pm but it was later found abandoned on Firth Park Avenue.

Garden tools were stolen from an insecure garage on Mackenzie Crescent in Chapeltown at 4pm.

The front passenger side window of a vehicle was smashed on Sundew Gardens, High Green, sometime during the day but nothing was stolen.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield North East Local Policing Team said: "If you have any information that could help with the investigation of these incidents, please comment below or call 101.

"If you want to report something please contact us on 101."