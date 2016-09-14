Thieves target more vans in Sheffield

Thieves broke into two vans in a Sheffield suburb to steal tools left inside.

They targeted a van parked in Rowan Tree Dell, Totley, overnight on Monday into Tuesday and another in Totley Brook Road, on Monday afternoon.

A van parked in Albert Road, Meersbrook, was also broken into after a window was smashed.

Thefts have also been reported from vehicles in Dalewood Road, Beauchief and Linden Avenue, Woodseats.

