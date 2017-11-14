Thieves target community buildings in Sheffield

Thieves targeted two community buildings in neighbouring Sheffield suburbs last weekend.

The Pitsmoor Day Service on Pitsmoor Road, Pitsmoor, was broken into after the glass in the front doors was smashed.

It is not yet known what was stolen.

Over the same weekend an attempt was made to break into the Welcome Centre in nearby Nottingham Street, Burngreave.

South Yorkshire police said the culprit failed to gain entry but caused 'considerable damage' to the doors.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.