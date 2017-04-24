Thieves target cars parked during Sheffield Wednesday game at Hillsborough

Thieves broke into cars parked by football fans at Sheffield Wednesday's game at Hillsborough on Saturday.

A coat and sports bag was stolen from a car in Claywheels Lane, Hillsborough, while the Owls were playing Derby County and another car on the same street had a window smashed but nothing was taken.

South Yorkshire Police said two cars were broken into on Wardsend Road during the game.

A purse and tools were stolen from one and an iPod and e-cigarettes were taken from the other.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.