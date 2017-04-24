Search

Thieves target cars parked during Sheffield Wednesday game at Hillsborough

Football fans had their cars broken into when Sheffield Wednesday played Derby on Saturday

Thieves broke into cars parked by football fans at Sheffield Wednesday's game at Hillsborough on Saturday.

A coat and sports bag was stolen from a car in Claywheels Lane, Hillsborough, while the Owls were playing Derby County and another car on the same street had a window smashed but nothing was taken.

South Yorkshire Police said two cars were broken into on Wardsend Road during the game.

A purse and tools were stolen from one and an iPod and e-cigarettes were taken from the other.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

