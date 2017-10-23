Thieves target cars and vans across Sheffield

Cars and vans have been broken into by thieves in a spate of offences over recent days.

Crooks struck in Berners Road, Northern Avenue and Cawdor Road, Arbourthorne; Jaunty Drive, Basegreen; Bartle Road, Gleadless; Duke Street, Park Hill; Dyche Road, Jordanthorpe;

Southey Hall Road, Longley; Nowill Court, Heeley and Abbeydale Road South, Abbeydale.

Police investigations are also underway into the theft of registration plates from a number of vehicles.

Offences were reported in Queen Mary Road, Manor; Vauxhall Close, Wincobank; Greenhead Lane, Loundside, and Housley Park, Chapeltown; Strelley Road, Woodseats;

Dalewood Avenue, Beauchief and Pingle Road, Millhouses.

A trailer was stolen from Shirehall Road, Shiregreen, overnight on Friday and two vehicles have been reported stolen from Handsworth Road, Handsworth and Dagnam Crescent, Arbourthorne, but details have not yet been released.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.