Thieves steal from South Yorkshire schoolchildren

Gardening tools used by children at a South Yorkshire school have been stolen by thieves.

They broke into the grounds of Goldthorpe Primary School, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, in the early hours of Sunday and ransacked a storage unit.

Children's power tools and other gardening equipment was taken during the raid.

Christopher Wharton-Lovett, outdoor education teacher, said: "This has resulted in our outdoor education provision being halted until the equipment can be replaced.

"However the cost of the damage is into the thousands so we are really going to struggle to replace everything straight away.

"This has left the children and the staff here devastated, we cannot believe that someone can steal from children.

"As a proactive eco-school that provides outdoor education to 120 children each week we are working hard to try and get back to normal for the benefit of our children."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.