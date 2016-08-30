Thieves steal charity boxes from shops and businesses in Sheffield

Collection boxes for a Sheffield cancer charity have been stolen from a dental surgery and cafe.

Cavendish Cancer Care, which supports people with cancer through counselling and complementary therapies, has had collection boxes stolen from Dore Dental Care on Causeway Head Road, Dore and Scott’s Pantry on Glossop Road, Broomhill.

Victoria Wood, a member of the fundraising team at the Broomhall-based charity, said: “We are only a small charity and we really do rely on the generosity of members of the public to be able to continue providing our invaluable services to people affected by cancer.

"We urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

Sheffield retail quarter could create 5,000 jobs



Burglars hunted over series of break-ins across Sheffield



Massive drop in school fines issued by Sheffield council following landmark case



98.6% of mot9or crooks in Sheffield get away with it



Sheffield Wednesday: Take David Jones' red card as a warning over new rules urges Tom Lees

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.