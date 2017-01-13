Thieves smash their way into Sheffield hair salon with paving slab and take thousands worth of stock and cash

Callous raiders used a paving slab to smash their way into a Sheffield hair salon before making off with thousands of pounds worth of stock and cash.

Devastated staff from S6 Hairdressing on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, began the clean up this morning after clippers, scissors, hairdryers, hair straighteners, an iPhone and £1,600 in cash were taken from the shop totaling around £6,000.

Shop fitters working on the smashed door after raiders made their way in during the night. Picture: George Torr/The Star

The owner, Harriet Diamond, aged 30, said she was contacted by a client to say the salon had been ransacked and the shop door was smashed in.

Ms Diamond, who rushed down to the shop a short while afterwards said she was due to pay the shop rent that day and had a full diary of clients who had to cancel their appointments.

"It's completely soul destroying, this is our life. We spend most of our time in that salon and all the hard work has been turned onto its head," she said.

"What upsetting is these people will go out and sell these industry standard items we've paid a lot of money for to be sold for absolute pittance.

Shop fitters working on the smashed door after raiders made their way in during the night. Picture: George Torr/The Star

"They've gone through everything, they've even gone through the fridge and opened a bottle of bleach. They've gone through everything.

"Friday was booked up and really busy but and we've ended up sweeping glass from the salon floor and replacing items from the wholesaler."

Ms Diamond said she hoped to back up and running as soon as possible and thanked nearby businesses for their support.

"We can't thank other businesses enough for the help they've shown us.

Crime Scene Investigators attended the scene on Middlwood Road. Picture: George Torr/The Star

Shop fitters carried out work on the smashed door after Crime Scene Investigators attended the scene to look for prints.

Lynne Grattan, 47, of High Green, is the shop manager of Valley Cleaning Centre, close to the hair salon. She said the business she runs along with her partner was also targeted a few months ago.

"This incident has really concerned me, my heart goes out to the staff who work there," Lynne said.

"We have a good relationship with the staff it's terrible to see a nearby business targeted in this way. You work hard and people come and ruin it all, it's shocking really.

The damage from the inside of S6 Hairdressing on Middlewood Road after thieves smashed their way in using a paving slab. Picture: George Torr/The Star

"We're going to get some CCTV and get a price for some shutters after what's happened."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called S6 Hairdressing on Middlewood Road, Sheffield, this morning) following reports of burglary.

"It is believed between 7pm on Thursday, January 12 and 8.15am on Friday, January 13, S6 Hairdressing was broken into and quantity of cash was stolen.

"Damage was caused to the salons door in the suspected burglary."

Anyone with any information is being urged to call 101 quoting incident number 163 of January 13.

