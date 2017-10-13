Thieves raid and damage activity centre for South Yorkshire youngsters

An activity centre used by hundreds of South Yorkshire youngsters each year has been damaged by thieves who broke in and stole items.

Crookstone Barn, which is on Kinder Scout, between Hope and Edale in Derbyshire, was broken into while it was empty, with the thief or gang responsible smashing a window, damaging doors and stealing a charity box and some serving dishes.

The barn, which is run by The Crookstone Adventure Trust, based in Rotherham, has been used to host groups of children for 27 years.

A Trust spokesman said: "When members of the Trust attended the barn to complete repairs on a generator they found that the main doors had been forced, double glazed panels had been smashed and entry gained.

"The thieves must have come prepared with large crowbars to wreak the damage caused and have entered most of the rooms but thankfully did not steal anything other than the contents of a donation box, an old hosepipe and a few serving dishes."

In recent years thieves have stolen a Land Rover and trailer at the barn.

Chairman Dave Chester said: "The Trust will carry on providing unique experiences for young people but we are angry and disappointed that there are still some people that have no regard or respect for anything including charities.

"The money we will have to spend on repairs and additional security could have funded a group staying in the barn for a week or more.

"Trust members work tirelessly to raise thousands of pounds a year to assist groups ranging from young carers, the homeless, recovering addicts and young people with acute health and learning needs. Each year we host groups from the Chernobyl ChildLine Charity that still suffer the effects from the Chernobyl Nuclear explosion of 1986.

"The barn is two miles away from any main road and how and why it has been attacked after all this time in operation is just incomprehensible."