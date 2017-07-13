Thieves hunted over dozens of car and van break-ins across Sheffield

Tools, cash, sat navs, clothing and bags have been stolen from dozens of cars and vans parked across Sheffield.

Over recent days thousands of pounds worth of tools have been stolen from vehicles in Haggstones Road, Worrall; Bowland Drive, Burncross; Mellor Lea Farm Drive, Ecclesfield; Stradbroke Drive, Stradbroke; Pickard Drive, Richmond and Kenwood Bank, Nether Edge.

Cash was taken from a car parked at the Northern General Hospital and another in Newton Avenue, Stocksbridge, while a thief stole a wallet from a car in Gleadless Road, Gleadless Valley.

Sat navs and electronic devices were taken from vehicles in Pitsmoor Road, PItsmoor; Hopedale Road, Frecheville; Owlthorpe Lane, Mosborough and Norton Avenue, Norton.

A number of vehicles were also targeted for their parts, including a bumper taken from a vehicle parked in Foster Way, High Green and the side skirts of a vehicle taken from Waterfield Mews, Westfield.

Registration plates were stolen from Holbrook Avenue, Holbrook; Callow Drive, Gleadless Valley and Edmund Road, Highfield.

Other thefts were reported in Penistone Road, Hillsborough; Richmond Road, Handsworth; Tithe Barn Avenue, Woodhouse; Charnock Crescent, Charnock and Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow Vale.