Thieves 'cut chains' before stealing motorhome from South Yorkshire house

Some serious security measures failed to stop thieves from stealing a motorhome from outside a house in South Yorkshire this morning.

Offenders cut through chains connecting the steering wheels to the pedals of the Tribute 725 before making off with it between the hours of 12.30am and 3am.

The vehicle was taken from a house on Benton Way in Kimberworth.

Residents Neil and Kathleen Senior had used the motorhome as their main mode of transport for the past two years.

Their granddaughter, Alicia Tharme, said the couple was 'gutted' to lose their pride and joy.

"They're both disabled, so it's their main transport," she said.

"They use it for their holidays as neither of them can fly, medically."

The registration of the white motorhome is FJ12 WWA.