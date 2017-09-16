Thieves attempt to take motorbike from Meadowhall car park in broad daylight

Have your say

Daylight didn't deter would-be thieves from trying to steal a motorbike in the Meadowhall car park yesterday.

The motorbike was damaged in the process, but the offenders didn't get away with it in the theft attempt at about 10am.

Meanwhile, on Halifax Road, Birley Carr, a television was stolen from the back of a van. It also happened about 10am.

Number plates were taken from a car on Barrie Drive, Southey Green, between 7pm and 8pm on the same day.

Garages on Green Lane, Ecclesfield, were broken into earlier today.

Offenders targeted the sheds at about 2.30am, but the stolen items were later recovered.