Thief who breached court orders is fined and given a restraining order

A thief who breached the terms of his curfew and a non-molestation order has been fined and given a new nine-month community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, October 11, how Wayne Stuart Thackray, 28, of Cauldon Drive, Holme Hall, Chesterfield, failed to make himself available for the installation of his electronic curfew tag and also committed curfew time violations.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said a warrant had to be issued for Thackray’s arrest after he previously failed to attend a court hearing this month in relation to the curfew breaches and she explained the curfew had originally been imposed for two thefts.

Mrs Allsop added that Thackray was also made subject to a one-year non-molestation order after an assault against his former partner and following further concerns, but he breached the NMO by sending a text to his former partner in September.

Thackray told police he had contacted his former partner because he was struggling to see his daughter.

The defendant admitted breaching his curfew in September and admitted breaching his NMO during the same month.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said the curfew had been imposed after a pattern of shoplifting when for much of that time he had been homeless and the offences had been “subsidence thefts”.

Thackray had been ill-informed by people, according to Mr Tomlinson, that the curfew monitor instalment team did not always turn up on the first night of a curfew.

Mr Tomlinson added that the text to his former partner had been a non-threatening and non-violent message with a request to have contact with his daughter.

Magistrates revoked Thackray’s previous sentence and re-sentenced him to a nine month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was fined £50 and ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge.

Thackray was also given a two-year restraining order.