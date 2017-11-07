Thief stole van in Doncaster while owner defrosted windscreen

A van was stolen in Doncaster while its owner defrosted the windscreen.

It was taken from Copley Crescent, Scawsby, when it was left insecure as the owner waited for it to defrost yesterday morning.

Officers alerted to the theft carried out a search of the are and tracked the van down.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It was reported a van, which had been left insecure whilst the driver waited for the windscreen to defrost, had been stolen.

"After conducting a search of the area officers were able to track down the van and return it to the rightful owner.

"This was an excellent result for the local resident, however the outcome could have been easily very different."

The force has issued security advice to motorists.

The spokesman added: "Never leave your car running or unattended whilst waiting for the windscreen to defrost.

"Don't leave valuables in cars or vans, either take them with you or put them in a locked glove compartment.

"Make sure your car or van is locked and parked in a secure location.

"Ensure all locks are in good working order and cannot be tampered with.

"This advice aims to raise awareness on how everyone can take steps and precautions to keep their cars and belongings safe. We don't want anyone to be a victim and everyone is urged to take action, where possible, to not make it easy for thieves."