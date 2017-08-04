Thief steals Sheffield nurse's bike from outside hospital

A thief stole a bike belonging to a Sheffield nurse while he was working at a city hospital.

Matthew Schofield, aged 50, locked his bike up outside the Northern General Hospital while he was working and at end of a 12-and-a half hour shift discovered that it had been stolen.

Matt at work

The dad-of-three's Giant bike, which was £700 when he bought it as part of a 'cycle to work' scheme, was taken from the bike rack behind the Spinal Injuries Unit where Matthew, from Meersbrook, works.

His wife, Caroline, who is also a nurse, said she was 'absolutely devastated' at the theft.

She said: "He had just finished work after three 12.5 hour shifts in a row to find his bike stolen.

"Some one somehow removed the lock - a green cable lock which is also gone - in broad daylight and took his bike from the bike rack behind the Spinal Injuries Unit at the Northern General Hospital where myself and Matt work on the Osborn 4 brain injury rehabilitation ward.

Cyclist Matt on a bike as a child

"My husband is a wonderful man. He's kind, thoughtful, he's an excellent dad and he's the best nurse I've ever met.

"He works extremely hard and as you know for nurses, financially, things aren't brilliant. In fact the Nursing and Midwifery Council estimate that we are in real terms they are £3,000 worse off than in 2010 which make Matt and I £6,000 poorer, which is tough but we get by and make do.

"We can't afford to run two cars so Matt kindly cycles to work.

"Matt has cherished his bike. He purchased it in 2010 on a cycle to work scheme and paid it in installments because the £700 it cost, for us, is a lot of money.

Matt and his wife Caroline

"He's spent hours on it cycling for miles both to commute and for pleasure so to have something so precious to him and valuable to us as a family taken is gutting for us both.

"He doesn't deserve this. I really hope the person that stole it gets the karma they deserve - stealing from someone while he's honestly working caring for others."

The bike is a 2010 Giant Defy, with a white frame and black details.

When it was stolen it had a blue bottle cage and a mini saddle bag attached.

The bike was locked up at at 6.45am on Tuesday and discovered missing later that night.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.