Thief gets unpaid work after stealing over £10k

A worker who stole over £10,000 from the company which employed her has been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Derby Crown Court court heard on Thursday, June 15, how Rebecca Owen, 40, of Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield, stole £10,947 from Rother Valley Meats while she was working for the company as a financial manager.

She told police during an interview that over the years she had requested wage increases that were not forthcoming and she felt that the company’s owners did little but were getting paid too much in comparison to herself.

Owen pleaded guilty to the theft which happened between January, 2011, and December, 2016.

She was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work and must pay £947 in compensation and an £85 victim surcharge.