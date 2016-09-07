Thief admits stealing 14 Sheffield charity boxes

A thief who stole 14 charity boxes from organisations across Sheffield has been caught.

Lee Wragg, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to ten counts of theft and two counts of burglary as he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

The charges relate to the theft of 14 charity boxes from 12 locations across Sheffield, as well as two burglaries in the city.

The crimes all took place between July 18 and September 5.

Wragg was arrested on Monday, September 5, appearing in court the following day.

South Yorkshire Police said Wragg was remanded in custody after admitting all the offences he was charged with.

He will next appear for sentencing at Sheffield Crown Court on September 27.

Details of what charities have been targeted by Wragg have not been revealed.

It follows reports from a number of Sheffield charities reporting thefts from their premises in recent weeks.

In August, Cavendish Cancer Care, which supports people with cancer through counselling and complementary therapies, reported having collection boxes stolen from Dore Dental Care on Causeway Head Road, Dore and Scott’s Pantry on Glossop Road, Broomhill.

Earlier this summer, a man stole a Macmillan cancer charity collection box from Darnall Health Centre on York Road.

The collection box was believed to have more than £100 inside it at the time of the theft following donations from patients at the opticians.

Irfan Uddin, who works at the site, said at the time the person who stole the box was 'the lowest of the low' and the box had been put in the store after he lost his cousin to cancer.