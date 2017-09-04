The X Factor 2017: Watch Sheffield singer Jordan Rabjohn charm judges with catchy song 'Mexico'

Have your say

A Sheffield sales assistant sent Twitter into overdrive after stealing the show on last night's X Factor.

Charming Jordan Rabjohn, 22, brought his whole family over from 'sunny Sheffield' to cheer him on as he took on Simon Cowell and co.

Wearing a tropical outfit and skinny white jeans, Jordan explained that he was going to sing an original song about a lads' holiday to Salou.

However, he decided to name the song 'Mexico' after deciding that Salou 'wasn't romantic enough'.

His catchy chorus and charismatic banter won the judges over, even though they did deem the song 'cheesy'.

Jordan, who works in a phone shop in Sheffield, told the judges that his worst ever customer was someone who punched his manager in the face.

His friendly manner,