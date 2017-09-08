The top 20 companies UK workers are most likely to recommend to their friends

American firms dominate a list of companies which workers would recommend to a friend, with Facebook rated the best, new research shows.

Favourable comments made by the employees revealed that tech and software companies, many owned by USA citizens, feature strongly in the top 20.

Jobs website Glassdoor said its study found that tech companies were most likely to attract voluntary endorsement from staff.

Nine out of 10 employees at Facebook who made comments said they would recommend the firm to friends. Facebook was followed in the ratings by Arm, GE, Google, Expedia, Salesforce, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Rackspace and Chess ICT.

David Whitby of Glassdoor, said: "The recommend to a friend rating can make a big difference to recruiting informed candidates. Tech companies are most likely to have that voluntary employee endorsement."

Fiona Mullan, international vice president of HR at Facebook said: "A core tenet of Facebook is building a strengths-based company, in that we want people doing work they are good at and work they enjoy. This enables them to make impact and gives employees a great sense of fulfilment.

"We also work hard to create a culture that is open, social and inclusive. At Facebook, we have seen the way that our users use the products to build community, and we use it ourselves to build community internally."

Comments from Facebook employees included: "Very friendly environment, flexible working attitudes, trust and you feel well looked after with travel paid, free food, wellness funds and fair salary payments.

"Full transparency and honesty from the very top on a regular basis. Fast-paced, always moving and developing as a company."

An employee at software firm Arm wrote: "The people are nice to work with, appreciative and bright. The work/life balance is respected and many people have a keen focus on diversity and inclusion."

A Google employee wrote: "Google goes above and beyond to look after employees."

1. Facebook: Recommend to a friend rating: 90%.

2. Arm: Recommend to a friend rating: 89%

3. GE: Recommend to a friend rating: 89%

4. Google: Recommend to a friend rating: 88%

5. Expedia: Recommend to a friend rating: 88%

6. Salesforce: Recommend to a friend rating: 87%

7. Microsoft: Recommend to a friend rating: 84%

8. Cisco Systems: Recommend to a friend rating: 81%

9. Rackspace: Recommend to a friend rating: 78%

10. Chess ICT: Recommend to a friend rating: 78%

11. Capgemini: Recommend to a friend rating: 77%

12. Dell: Recommend to a friend rating: 76%

13. SAP: Recommend to a friend rating: 75%

14. Gartner: Recommend to a friend rating: 74%

15. The Access Group (UK): Recommend to a friend rating: 73%

16. Civica: Recommend to a friend rating: 73%

17. TPP: Recommend to a friend rating: 71%

18. Ten10: Recommend to a friend rating: 70%

19. Bloomberg: Recommend to a friend rating: 68%

20. Thomson Reuters: Recommend to a friend rating: 66%