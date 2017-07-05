The ticket stub that shows how much has changed since Green Day played Sheffield in 1994

Green Day rocked the Sheffield Arena on Monday night but plenty has changed since the band visited the city 23 years ago

The American punk rockers rolled out the hits in front of thousands of Sheffield fans including Know Your Enemy, American Idiot and St. Jimmy.

Ticket stub from Green Day's gig - Picture: The Leadmill Facebook

However, the gig would have been very different to one of their earliest Sheffield performances as this ticket stub proves.

The Basket Case rockers still had three albums out when they came to Leadmill in 1994, including newly released and critically acclaimed album LP Dookie.

The popular live music venue shared a ticket stub from the 1994 gig which shows just how much has changed in those 27 years.

Green Day came to the Leadmill on Tuesday, October 18 and for the mere price of £6, fans could rock-out to three albums worth of hits.

However, there were a number of rules that gig-goers had to adhere to, some of which stand to this day but some which seem rather outdated.

Like today, no outside glasses, cans or bottles could be taken into the venue.

But customers were also reminded that no tape recorders were also allowed in, or any equipment used to video or photograph the performance.

Many people commented on the Leadmill's nostalgic photo, sharing memories of the gig and Ross Stark even had his original ticket stub.

Neil Quickfall said that he remembered punk rockers China Drum supported the band and lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong played the set sat on a stool after breaking his leg.