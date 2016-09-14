THE STAR’S GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF BLOG: It’s batter week… which means Yorkshire Puddings galore

Sometimes crunchy, sometimes salty, sometimes served with ice cream (apparently), Yorkshire Puddings have been enjoyed for more than 300 years.

Tonight, nine amateur bakers will hope to produce beautifully golden puds for judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood on The Great British Bake Off.

Presenter Sue Perkins said: Batter is where its at.

It will be the first ever batter-themed week, as well as the last - on BBC One at least - because Channel 4 will show the programme from next year.

In the preview for tonight’s signature challenge where contestants must cook Yorkshire’s famous pudding, Val Stones said: “They’re not going to let me into Yorkshire. Ever again.”

The former headteacher from Doncaster will be hoping to put right the timing issues she has had in bread week and biscuit week.

“I’m hanging on by the skin of my teeth.”

But will any of the bakers stick to the recipe for the perfect Yorkshire Pudding offered up by a Sheffield chef?

No doubt by the time the show finishes at 9pm tonight we Yorkshire folk will be craving nothing but a plate full of fresh golden puddings smothered in thick salty gravy.