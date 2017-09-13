The Star and The Moor launch campaign to find community champions who put the Pride in Sheffield

There's plenty in Sheffield to be proud of right now, from major investment projects to successful sporting stars and diverse, thriving communities.

But we want to know the untold stories of the people who make the city what it is.

The Star has teamed up with Aberdeen Asset Management, which owns The Moor, for a year-long campaign designed to highlight the individuals and groups that make Sheffield a better place to live.

The Moor Pride in Sheffield Community Champion series will focus on the various city communities during the next 12 months. And we want you to nominate those people who work hard to improve the lives of others but don't always get the recognition they deserve.

Over the course of the year we will pick two champions from each of the six parliamentary constituencies. Each month, the winner will be featured in The Star and on a special display on The Moor, where thousands of shoppers will see their story.

They will also get £250 from Aberdeen to put towards their community cause. And the various shops and attractions on The Moor, including recent additions such as The Light cinema and Primark, could offer special gifts and treats as well.

The first champion will be picked later this month, so it's important to get your nominations in quickly.

Aberdeen's head of retail asset management Phil Huby said: "Aberdeen Asset Management is leading the regeneration of the city centre and as The Moor increasingly becomes a city centre destination it seems right to thank and encourage the great work of members of the local Sheffield communities.

"We want to celebrate their achievements as well as support them, and are looking forward to our first community champion.”

To make your nomination for The Moor Pride in Sheffield Community Champion campaign, e-mail alex.moore@jpress.co.uk or call 0114 252 1345. Tell us who you have picked and why, which part of the city they are from - and don't forget to include your contact details as well.