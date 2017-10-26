The Star and Sheffield Hospitals Charity team up to help raise vital funds

The Star has teamed up with Sheffield Hospitals Charity to help fundraise vital cash for patient treatments.

The Star has teamed up with Sheffield Hospitals Charity to help fundraise vital cash for patient treatments.

Special trollies selling The Star each day will be wheeled around the Northern General Hospital. With each copy that's sold, 20 per cent goes straight to helping fund pioneering health and treatment methods.

Patients and staff reading a copy will now have the satisfaction knowing 15 pence of each sale will fund pioneering research and ways to help hospital users.

The charity raises money to fund an array of treatments across Sheffield Teaching Hospitals which includes the Northern General, Royal Hallamshire, Jessop maternity wing, Weston Park cancer hospital and Charles Clifford Dental Hospital.

Around £2.5 million is raised each year which has gone on to fund a new 12-bed ward for young adults with Cystic fibrosis; the neonatal unit and provide state-of-the-art equipment for brain surgeons to name a few.

David Reynolds, executive director at Sheffield Hospitals Charity said: "We're delighted with our partnership with The Star and Telegraph.

"We are always incredibly grateful for any support the charity receives. This is a great opportunity and I believe it will provide a valuable service to people sat waiting for appointments. I hope it will also help to raise vital funds to support Sheffield Hospitals Charity and enable us to make improvements to make life even better for local patients.

"Funds raised by Sheffield Hospitals Charity are used to make improvements that make life even better for local patients, such as the on-going funding of a family support nurse who helps parents with babies being treated in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

The Star's editor Nancy Fielder said: "We're immensely proud to show our support for such an important Sheffield charity.

"Sheffield Hospitals Charity does fabulous work for patients to make their time in hospital better and money raised also gives our amazing NHS staff the state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to help them be the best they can be."