The simple trick you need to use if your Facebook is down

Have your say

Thousands of Facebook users across the country are complaining that the social networking site is down.

Users have taken to Twitter to complain that Facebook is not working on their desktop computer.

They are receiving an error message that reads: "This site cannot be reached.

"The webpage at https://www.facebook.com might be temporarily down or it may have moved permanently to a new web address."

However, there seems to be a simple trick which users can try to get their Facebook working again.

Anyone using a Windows computer should hold down the Shift or Control button on their keyboard and press refresh.

This is called a hard refresh, with many users reporting a working version of the page loading after trying the trick.