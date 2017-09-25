The sickening moment a motorist is PUNCHED on London Road after Steel City derby

Have your say

This is the shocking moment a man punches a motorist on London Road as violence broke out after the Steel City derby.

Warning, this video contains violent scenes and strong language.

Violence on London Road - Twitter: @HarryFox25

The video was uploaded after Sheffield United beat their fierce rivals Sheffield Wednesday 4-2 in an action-packed game at Hillsborough.

Fans can be seen gathered on London Road, a street close to Bramall Lane and synonymous with Sheffield United supporters, before rushing towards a parked car.

The fans, many of whom are wearing Sheffield United kits, throw beer cans and bottles at a young man as he races back towards his car.

Fans gesture violently towards the man as he opens the passenger door.

However, a man in a red and white striped shirt, jeans and a blue jacket tied around his waist, then comes into the footage and approaches the car.

He approaches the young man, grabs him by the shoulder and punches him on the head with his right fist.

The man then pushes the car door on him as the black BMW speeds away from the scene.

Fans continue to shout and cheers of 'United' can be heard before a young child appears in the shot holding hands with his father.

Sheffield United fans were filmed blocking London Road as they celebrated their victory over the Owls.

A huge police presence then appeared, including officers with dogs, in the area before buses were diverted from the scene.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.