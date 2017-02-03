The show must go on - whatever it may be!

They have the cast, they have the musicians - now all they need is the show.

The University of Sheffield Students’ Union Theatre Company are back this February, with their popular charity 24-hour West End musical.

And the only problem for the actors and musicians is that, as always, they really won’t know what the show is until 24 hours before curtain up at the Students’ Union Octagon Centre.

Students’ Union events coordinator Lisa Hall said: “Every two years SUTCo undertake to produce and perform a West End Musical in just 24 hours.

“A cast and crew, comprised solely of students, have just a day to direct, produce, choreograph, learn lines, build set, circulate publicity and perform a well-known musical to raise money for a local charity, which this year will be Cavendish Cancer Care.

“And none of the company will have any idea what the show is until they are given their scripts and start working at 7pm on Wednesday February 8.”

The curtain goes up at the Octagon at 7pm on Thursday February 9. Tickets cost £10 for NUS members and £12 for the public, with £3 from every ticket going to Cavendish Cancer Care.

