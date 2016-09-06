THE PRICE IS RIGHT? Stuart Little home on market for large wad

London’s narrowest des res is for sale at an eye-watering £1.25 MILLION despite being just SEVEN FEET wide

Finding a freehold house in Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea is a costly business with average terrace house costing more than £4 million.

Floor plan fit for Stuart Little

So,when a two-bed comes on the market for a quarter of the price, it is going to get a lot of interest.

But big issue with the Peel Street pile is ... many would-be buyers don't even realise it's there!

Just 7ft 3 inches across at its widest, the pint-sized property still boasts two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.

First floor sees drawing room with front balcony and rear terrace. Main bedroom enjoys en-suite and there is ground floor shower room.

There is also planning permission to increase 538 sq/ft floorspace by building basement extension.

The 'Tardis' accommodating has now been put on the market with Winkworth for £1.25 million.

Estate agents' Kensington office director Josh Grinling believes the home is great alternative to buying a local flat.

"It was built in around 1830 and is the narrowest home that I am aware of in the area. At one time it was apparently let out to 15 people.

"Despite the size it doesn't feel claustrophobic inside. I have sold it three times in 20 years. Everyone there has been very happy.

"It is almost invisible. Most people walk straight past, unaware it is a house, but it is actually a bit of a Tardis inside.

"A previous owner hired a canal boat designer to improve the ergonomics and there is actually quite a bit of space.

"It is on a quiet, friendly street and it is the one of the cheapest freeholds in Kensington."