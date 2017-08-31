The popular Sheffield Indian restaurant that's been crowned best curry house in Yorkshire

A Sheffield restaurant is serving up a winning recipe - after scooping a top curry crown.

Viraaj on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, was handed the restaurant of the year prize for Yorkshire at the English Curry Awards, which were held in Manchester last week.

Viraaj

Votes from the public helped the restaurant to secure a finalist place.

Manager Sufi Miah, who attended the ceremony with head chef Abdul Latib, said: “We are very happy and proud to win the Yorkshire Winner of the Restaurant of the Year for 2017 at the English Curry Awards.

“This is a great achievement for the hard work we have put in the restaurant.

“There are thousands of establishments around the country and to be on the top of the list is amazing.

“Thank you to all our customers and everyone for nominating us and thank you to our chef and our hard working team at Viraaj.”