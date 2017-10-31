The one dish you should never order at McDonald's and why

Former employees have warned customers against ordering one dish on the McDonald's menu as it has not been freshly cooked.

A thread on Reddit discussed the items you should never order at restaurant with past and present food food chain workers sharing their views.

And one former worker revealed the one McDonald's item that is not fresh 'by any stretch of the imagination'.

Although nowhere near as popular as the Big Mac or the chips, some customers will be disappointed to learn that their beloved Filet-O-Fish should be off the table.

One poster on Reddit said: "It's been 3 years since I worked there but I can promise you that filet of fish is not fresh by any stretch of the imagination."

Another said that customers desperate for a Filet-O-Fish should ask for it cooked to order. While it will take an extra five minutes, you will avoid it being in a 'heated cabinet for hours'.

A McDonald's spokesperson told the Star: “While we always strive to freshly prepare orders, for customer convenience, there are times – such as during peak hours – when we prepare some ingredients in advance.

Our Filet-O-Fish – which uses solely Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)-certified wild-caught Alaska Pollock – continues to be a customer favorite around the world.”