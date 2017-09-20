The 'mammoth' cannabis factory uncovered during a raid at a Sheffield house

Police have uncovered £800,000 worth of cannabis during a raid in the Bannerdale area yesterday.

Officers discovered the mammoth cannabis 'factory' after executing a drug warrant at a home in the area.

Cannabis at a house in Sheffield

They discovered approximately 28.5kg of dried cannabis ready for the streets, with an estimated street value of £200,000.

A total of 7 rooms were found to contain cannabis growing from seedlings to plants 4-5ft in height, dozens of transformers and specialist 600w lights.

Police said the factory will have cost 'thousands' of pounds to be put together and estimated the amount found to be in excess of £800,000.

A police spokesperson said: "At the time of executing the warrant there were no persons present in the property, but there was a plethora of evidence left behind, so scenes of crime officers had a field day collecting evidence which will be used to arrest and process those responsible.

"We would also like to warn people of the dangers of this type of set up due to the fire risk posed which I'm sure our friends at South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue will reiterate

"An excellent days work and great to get this amount of cannabis off the streets."