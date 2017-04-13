The Light Cinema Experience set for opening in Sheffield

Sheffield's newest cinema throws open its doors tomorrow as the renaissance of The Moor area continues.

The Light Cinema Experience will open to the public after a sneak preview of its facilities for a select few tonight.

Today, tradesmen were putting the finishing touches to the interior of the building and staff were being trained.

The complex contains nine screens, with the biggest cinema seating 200 people.

French-designed seats are specially-designed to have a perfect view of the screen.

Among the first films on show this week are the Fate of the Furious and Beauty and the Beast.

Cinema chief executive Keith Pullinger and business manager Ashley Inman were at the complex to show The Star around yesterday.

They say their premises offer a unique cinema experience for punters, who are after more than just seeing a movie.

Visitors can wait for their film's starting time in a cafe-bar area which includes function room.

There's a piano in the foyer and a record player for tunes in a setting which overlooks The Moor.

Records will be provided.

The men in charge of the complex said it was about more than just seeing a film.

"People often complain that cinema foyers are empty and dull, but this won't be," Mr Pullinger said.

"This will be an exciting social space. Come here early, enjoy it, have a drink with your friends.

More than 500,000 people are expected through the doors over the year.

"We think that's going to really help the area feel quite vibrant," Mr Pullinger said.

Mr Inman said he had the city in mind.

"I am really thrilled to be part of the development of Sheffield," he said.

The cinema is part of the second phase of The Moor's re-development.

Building works for the third phase will start in the summer, with high street fashion shops primed to head it up.

Mr Pullinger looked forward to the area continuing its growth.

"This all starts to feel like The Moor is coming alive now," he said.