The legend of Poo Girl - looking back at one of Leeds Festival's most famous moments

As Leeds Festival 2017 approaches, we take a look back at one of the most infamous episodes in the music event's rich history: Poo Girl.

Charlotte Taylor, then 18, was catapulted into fame at Leeds Festival in 2009 after she got stuck upside down in a toilet at the event.

The teenager got wedged by her shoulders trying to retrieve her handbag, which had fallen down the toilet.

With her face just feet from an ever increasing cesspit, her friend had to raise the alarm to festival security.

She was stuck for 20 minutes and had to be pulled free by firefighters as a crowd gathered to watch.

Her humiliating ordeal spawned a cottage industry of Poo Girl merchandise, including hoodies, caps and mugs.

Miss Taylor accidentally dropped her bag into a long-drop wooden toilet at the Bramham festival ground, which played host to the Kaiser Chiefs and Arctic Monkeys that weekend, among others.

She said: "As I got up to leave I swung my body round to open the door and my handbag slipped off my arm and disappeared down the toilet.

"It had my phone, ticket and all my money in so if I left it I would have been stranded.

"I put one hand down but I couldn't reach so I put the other one down too to try and grab it.

"I had both my hands down the toilet. I was straining so far down that I got wedged.

"My shoulders were stuck on both sides and I couldn't move at all.

"I was struggling and trying to get out and just made it worse.

"I kept saying to myself 'Oh my god I can't believe this is happening, it can't be real.'

"I knew I couldn't get out myself and was so embarrassed."

Miss Taylor's friend raised the alarm and contacted firefighters on the festival site.

"They thought it was a joke and loads of them came over to look," she said. "They stood looking at me for a while.

"My head wasn't completely down and I could see them looking at me - it was horrible.

"Eventually they took the top of the toilet off so they could get to me easier.

"Two firefighters got hold of me on either side and pulled and pulled at me.

"They pulled so hard I got bruises on my hips and shoulders. Eventually they got me out by sheer force.

"They took me away to the showers where I had to get undressed and I was hosed down.

"All of my friends were laughing at me when I told them what had happened."

Despite her ordeal, Miss Taylor stayed for the rest of the festival even as her notoriety grew.

"Throughout the rest of the weekend I could hear people talking about it," she said.

"The rumours got out of control - I heard one that a dwarf had fallen in and drowned.

"I can't believe an unfortunate incident has spiralled to this level."

If you're going to Leeds Festival this weekend, don't get wedged