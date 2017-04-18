The Hare and the Tortoise comes to city’s Theatre Delicatessen

Curly Tales Theatre is hopping over to Sheffield to share with you their new story: The Hare and the Tortoise.

Meet Hatty Heronica Hare the First and Topple The Tortoise as they embark on a woodland adventure; to see who really is the fastest animal in the forest. Set in a busy post office, Curly Tales are bringing Aesop’s traditional tale to life with new songs, live music and bundles of audience interaction at Sheffield’s Theatre Delicatessen this Friday and Saturday.

The show has been specifically designed for children aged 3-6. After the show there will be a chance for children to meet the characters and an opportunity to take photos. Curly Tales which aims to deliver inspiring and magical theatrical experiences to kids. Their shows feature live music and original song along with bundles of audience interaction.

Tickets are £6 per person with a show at 2pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday.