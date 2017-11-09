The giant musical Christmas tree will return to Meadowhall - and this is when it's going up

The huge musical tree which changes colour throughout the day will return to Meadowhall this week to the delight of shoppers.

Many shoppers have been taking to Twitter to ask when the giant Christmas tree will return to the shopping centre.

Some shoppers expressed concern that it would not be returning as it did not appear with the rest of the festive decorations which were recently put up.

However, Meadowhall have dispelled any fears about the tree and confirmed it would be put up on Saturday.

Meadowhall said that the Christmas tree will be moved to the Oasis entrance but stressed that it would be coming back.

The news follows a particular festive week for the shopping centre after hosting Meadowhall Christmas Live last night.

A huge firework display followed performances by Craig David, 5 After Midnight and Matt Terry.

VIDEO: Xmas 'rapped' as Craig David wows 15,000 at sold out Meadowhall Christmas Live

