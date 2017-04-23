The future is bright for Sheffield teens with help from Dame Kelly Holmes

An initiate launched by Dame Kelly Holmes Trust to help young people facing disadvantage has been deemed a success.

Launched in March in partnership with Flying Futures CIC, the Get on Track programme has enabled young people to learn new skills.

The programme has been lead by footballer Anthony Lormor, with support from basketball player Andrew Bridge and the Flying Futures community team.

The team have been working with a group of young people, who are not in employment, education or training (NEET) to teach them new skills and make them more employable.

The young people celebrated their success at a ‘Go event’ on earlier this month, starting with a visit from MP Caroline Flint, who congratulated them.

They then went to Hatfield water park, Ings Road, to take part in some final team building activities and a enjoy a celebratory award ceremony.

Over the five week course, the participants learned to develop attitudes of confidence, resilience, determination, focus and motivation, as well as gaining useful qualifications.

During the course, they took part in a wide range of activities including CV writing, skills development workshops, team building sessions, communication, confidence building sessions and goal-setting workshops - with the young people given numerous aims to work towards.

One of the young people who seized the opportunity to make positive changes in their life, Lawrie Hallatt, said the course had been ‘amazing’ and praised the people behind the programme.

Lawrie said: “I feel like a different person, more alert and happy in myself, after doing this.

“It has been brilliant way to engage with different people from different backgrounds and it has helped massively with confidence and self-esteem.

“The support we have received has been amazing, it is the first time in a long time I have felt this amount of support.”

The support will not top there. The group will receive twelve months of follow-on mentorship from the Dame Kelly Holmes athletes, as well as continued support from Flying Futures, even though the community programme has come to a close.

Footballer and Dame Kelly Holmes Trust athlete mentor, Anthony Lormor said he was happy to see the impact the programme had on the young people.

He said: “I’ve seen first-hand the impact that Get on Track has on young people’s lives and through a range of one-to-one mentoring, support and volunteering.

“Participants are leaving recognising their potentials and the skills and attitudes they already had that will no doubt lead to even more positive life changes in future.”

Bobby Johnson, Futures Communities Manager at Flying Futures CIC, said he had been inspired by the participants.

He said: “It was inspiring to see the progress the young people made during the Get on Track programme.

“I am really looking forward to supporting their development in the future and any other get on track programmes in Doncaster.”

Double Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes set up her charity in 2008.

It has now reached over 300,000 young people across the UK through its transformational and inspirational programmes, led by a team of athlete mentors.

For more information on the programme, and any opportunities for future programmes, please contact Flying Futures on 01302 846130 or visit www.flyingfutures.org.

Also visit www.damekellyholmestrust.org for more information.