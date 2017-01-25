Search

‘The Darker The Sky’ - Ian’s ode to Yorkshire ‘s night skies

An ode to Yorkshire’s night sky has been released by Ian McMillan, ahead of the Dark Skies Festival next month.

‘The darker the sky, the more you can see; the blacker the night, the brighter the moon, the dimmer the streets, the stronger the glow; the deeper the shade, the lighter the view. The map of the heavens, the time and the space; the distance they travel, the cities of stars; the trail of a comet, the satellite’s stroll; the football of Venus, the beach ball of Mars.’

‘The blindness of headlights, the dazzling fire; the hint of a sunrise, the dawn’s subtle kiss; the straining of tired eyes, the lamp in the face; the struggle to notice, the sights we all miss.

‘The hope for the future: the sky’s welcome gleam; the Milky Way’s jewels, the meteor’s trail; the old constellations, the space-station’s glint; the inky sea’s waiting; the night boat sets sail.

