The clever trick that can help you fall asleep in a minute

We've all experienced a sleepless night at one point in our lives but now, that could be a thing of the past.

If you're finding it tough to sleep tonight then you should try the 4-7-8 breathing technique.

The method involved making a loud whooshing noise with your mouth and then holding the breathing in stages.

The tenchnique was pioneered by the US sleep expert Dr Andrew Weil who has claimed the method relaxes you by slowing your heart rate.

This is because it increases the amount of oxygen if your blood stream and releasing more carbon dioxide from the lungs.

The method can be completed using these six easy steps.

1. Place the tip of your tongue against the ridge of tissue behind your upper front teeth.

2. Exhale completely through your mouth and make a whoosh sound.

3.Close your mouth and inhale quietly through your nose to a mental count of four.

4. Hold your breath for seven seconds

5. Exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound to a count of eight.

6. This is one breath. Now inhale again and repeat the cycle three more times for a total of four breaths

Dr Weil said: "“It produces a very pleasant altered state of consciousness. You may not get that the first time you do it but it’s one of the benefits of practicing.

"It is utterly simple, takes almost no time, requires no equipment and can be done anywhere."

Whether it really will send you to sleep in a minute is up for debate but, hopefully it can help all the same.