The Avenue's owner comments after licencing committee meeting

The owner of Chesterfield nightspot The Avenue says the business has 21 days to 'improve on a couple of things' and then its premises licence will not be suspended.

However, Chesterfield Borough Council says its licencing committee decided to conditionally suspend the Beetwell Street venue's licence at a meeting this afternoon.

The meeting was held after the borough council received an application to review the licence because of health and safety concerns.

Tonight, a borough council spokesman told the Derbyshire Times: "The licencing committee has decided on a one-month conditional suspension of the licence for The Avenue."

The spokesman said he was waiting for more information which will be passed on to the Derbyshire Times in due course.

But Paul Birch, owner of The Avenue, said: "It shouldn't affect our shows at all.

"We have 21 days to improve on a couple of things and then the suspension won't come into force.

"The problem is we used a company for our health and safety and risk assessments and it was incompetent.

"Moving forward we have instructed a new health and safety company which has put new procedures in place.

"We would like to thank the borough council for working with us to resolve some issues."

As previously reported, a member of the borough council's environmental health department submitted the application to review the licence.

In it, they raised concerns over an alleged 'lack of health and safety arrangements', a 'lack of health and safety training' and a 'lack of risk assessments' at the venue.

The Avenue, which opened at the end of last year, occupies the building which used to house Rileys snooker and pool club.

It is the largest independent music venue in the UK with a capacity for 1,800 people.

When it launched, Mr Birch said he wanted to help rejuvenate Chesterfield's nightlife.