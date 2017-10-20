'The area is getting worse' - Residents' shock after second bank robbery in Sheffield suburb in five months

A Sheffield suburb is 'getting worse' say residents after a second bank robbery in just five months.

HSBC bank on Station Road in Darnall was targeted by two men with 'face coverings' at around 9.30am on Friday.

Police at the scene after a robbery at HSBC bank on Station Road/Staniforth Road in Darnall. Picture: The Star/Marisa Cashill

It is not known if they managed to take anything but managed to escape in a 'red car', police said.

Officers from Sheffield East Neighbourhood Police said they responded in 'less than a minute' and officers 'ran towards danger with batons drawn'.

Staff were seen hugging and crying after the terrifying incident as officers set up a cordon around the bank perimeter. Crime Scene Investigation units were also deployed to the scene.

An eye-witness who describing immediate aftermath said: "Police responded very quickly to the incident. There were about three cars and a van there just minutes after it had happened.

"I saw a few HSBC employees in their uniforms hugging and crying outside the bank after it had happened."

Pacific Catch fish and chip shop worker Mrs Basi also described when police turned up.

"It seemed to happen so fast. There was loads of police jumping out of cars and vans. I was trying to get my head around it - I thought somebody might've died."

One business owner who didn't wish to be named said he had moved to the area from down south only a matter of months ago.

He said he was shocked at the amount of police activity he's seen recently.

"I've seen a bad crash, police chases on foot and in cars, the robbery at the Yorkshire Bank and now this.

"I thought it was a decent area. I was initially shocked before but seeing this after everything that's gone on, I'm not really surprised."

One man who has lived in Darnall for more than 60 years said: "It's completely crazy - the area is getting worse. Police are never off here sometimes."

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The road was closed as police made enquiries but has now reopened. A police cordon remains in place.

The two men are still at large and people are being urged to contact 101 quoting incident number 236 of October 20.