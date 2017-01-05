"That's put me off custard for life!" Viewers shocked by Sheffield brothel TV show as 1.6 million tune in for sex documentary

It has been a traditional tea-time treat for decades - but TV viewers might see custard in a different light after it took the starring role in last night's TV documentary on a Sheffield massage parlour.

Channel 4 cameras went behind the scenes at Attercliffe's City Sauna for A Very British Brothel - and viewers were left in shock after it was revealed how one punter likes having custard poured over him during romps.

The show, which was watched by more than 1.6 million people, showed regular client Owen, 63, disappearing into a Jacuzzi at the venue with sex worker Jo, clutching three tins of 69p custard for the pair's one hour get-together.

And Twitter and Facebook users took to social media to express their disbelief at some of the scenes in last night's show, a follow-up to an original eye-opening documentary in 2015.

The show certainly left an unsavoury impression on NatashaKLondon who tweeted: 'NOT CUSTARD PLEASE!! Aaargh! Never having it again!!'

And Aimee Leigh agreed, chiming in: 'That's put me off custard for life.'

Owen was seen arriving at the sauna with his tins - and could be heard behind closed doors shouting: "Oh yeah! All over!" as Jo, 31, poured the sticky dessert onto him.

It was followed by footage of the aftermath, with Jo cleaning down a custard smeared Jacuzzi bath.

On Facebook, Natalie Oxley wrote: "If you like custard before watching it, you probably won't like it afterwards."

As well as interviewing punters - including 73-year-old William, a Doncaster man who makes a 46-mile round trip on the bus to visit girls at the sauna, the show also focused on owners Kath, 53 and her daughter Jenni, 28 and their plans to extend the business - by creating a brothel on wheels in a £6,000 second hand motorhome.

The show also revealed that the girls at the parlour can have sex with up to 15 men a day while it was revealed that fetishes catered for include men who like to be treated as babies by having nappies changed and others who dress in their mother's underwear.

The show proved a hit with viewers, with TV ratings specialist Overnights TV revealing that an average of 1.6 million people tuned in - an audience share of 10.6% and was the second most watched channel after BBC1.

However, the programme received mixed views from some viewers, including one scene which showed Jo tucking into curry and chips for breakfast.

Ian Bunting wrote on Facebook: "I'd have thought anybody having "chicken curry with chips" for breakfast would put any man off. It was time to turn the TV off for me!

Michelle Ainsworth said: "The first programme was entertainingly watchable. This one was cringe. Chicken curry for breakfast?!?!?!?!

Samantha Harley said: "Very cringeworthy programme. I felt sick like 95% of the time watching it."

Neil Jackson added: "A lot of desperate men in Sheffield judging by the women!"

Noah Lomax said: "Quite frankly I avoided it. I'd much rather drink battery acid."

Lesley Fearn wrote: "Put me off custard for life and none of the woman had a shower afterwards just went and sat on sofa afterwards - just dirty."

* A Very British Brothel is available to watch on Channel 4 online