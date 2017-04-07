Thanks to teen cadets

Two community volunteers from Rotherham have been recognised for their dedicated work with South Yorkshire Police.

Teenagers Mo Salem and David Maco volunteer their time to forge links with their communities, helping South Yorkshire Police to engage and communicate more effectively with the public, while carving out the foundations of a career with the force.

The pair are police cadets, and have had their outstanding contribution recognised by being named as community service volunteers at this year’s policing awards in Rotherham.

Speaking at the presentation, Rotherham policing unit commander, Chief Superintendent Rob Odell, said: “Mohamed and David are both integral to helping the information flow between our officers and the public.

“They help to overcome cultural differences and speak a number of languages, which allows for reassurance messages to be more clearly communicated during ongoing incidents, which often bring large crowds on to the streets.

“Equally important is the role they perform in information gathering. Both have excellent people skills and are approachable, enabling people to raise concerns around criminality and anti-social behaviour.”

“Mo and David are always professional and an incredible asset to the team’s in which they work, the local community and our organisation.

“It’s encouraging to witness the valued contribution they are making and it’s pleasing to be able to recognise it in an official capacity.”

After joining the cadets at 16, Mo - now aged 17 - is a senior member of the team and wants to join the specials before joining the ranks as a police officer. He often shares his experiences with new recruits.

David, aged 19, often joins patrols in Wellgate in the town centre with senior colleagues and employs his Slovakian heritage to contribute to initiatives involving fellow Slovaks and people of Roma origin.