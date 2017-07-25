Terrifying moment masked biker attacks car in Sheffield with councillor inside

A Sheffield councillor has spoken of the terrifying moment a masked biker attacked his car as he sat inside.

Ben Miskell says the driver took offence when he stopped to photograph him pulling wheelies on East Bank Road in Arbourthorne yesterday (Monday, July 24) evening.

Damage to the car's boot, which Ben Miskell said was caused by the biker repeatedly kicking the vehicle

He says the rider circled his vehicle and started kicking it, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage, in what he claims was a deliberate attempt to intimidate him and stop him performing his duty as a local councillor.

The Labour councillor for Park and Arbourthorne said he had been returning from a Neighbourhood Watch meeting that evening where people had complained about off-road bikers 'blighting' the community and putting lives at risk.

He has called for police to do more to crack down on the antisocial bikers following his ordeal.

"It's quite ironic this happened on my way back from a meeting where residents had quite rightly been enraged about these off-road bikers and were demanding action from the police and from us," he said.

The scene of the terrifying incident in Arbourthorne

"This shows what residents have to put up with on a daily basis. We need to see more police on the streets to tackle this issue, which is really blighting people's lives in Arbourthorne and elsewhere in Sheffield."

Coun Miskell added that Arbourthorne Primary School had complained about bikers, many of whom he said were unlicensed and uninsured, performing dangerous stunts outside their gates. He said it was only a matter of time before someone was seriously injured.

He also says although his assailant had a helmet, many bikers shun protective headgear as they are wise to the fact national police guidelines prevent officers from pursuing riders who are not wearing helmets.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh recently claimed menacing off-road bikers were turning parts of Sheffield into something out of Mad Max.

Coun Ben Miskell said his ordeal highlighted the misery endured by many Sheffielders on a daily basis

Inspector Joe Hunt, of South Yorkshire Police, described tackling the illegal off-road bikers behind antisocial behaviour as a priority for the force.

He said it had set up an off-road bike team to look at how to identify and deal with culprits, and had also trained officers in off-road bike riding so they could take part in targeted operations, like last week's Operation Duxford.

"I am confident that we are making good progress in tackling this issue and I’d encourage anyone who has concerns, or information that could help us to identify offenders, to phone us on 101," he added.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident yesterday is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 1044 of July 24.