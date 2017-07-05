Terrified men threatened with knife after crash in South Yorkshire

A group of men were threatened with a knife and screwdriver after a crash in South Yorkshire.

Police have appealed for witnesses following the terrifying ordeal in the Eastwood area of Rotherham, which is believed to have been racially motivated.

A silver Toyota Prius and a black Audi A3 reportedly collided on Saturday, June 24, at around 3.30pm, at the junction of St Johns Road and Fitzwilliam Road.

A black Vauxhall Insignia, which was not involved in the collision, the arrived and two men unknown to anyone at the scene got out.

They allegedly spouted racist abuse at the 34-year-old Prius driver and two other men with him, before threatening the trio with a knife and screwdriver.

The two men then drove off and nobody was injured during the incident.

PC Andy Thorp, the investigating officer, said: "An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing and I’m appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident, or were in the area at the time, to please contact police on 101 quoting incident number 830 of 24 June 2017.

"South Yorkshire Police does not tolerate any kind of racial abuse and take all reports of this nature extremely seriously. If you would like any information about hate crimes or how to report them, please visit the ‘Hate Hurts. Report it and put a stop to it’ section of our website.

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.