Terrified customers greeted by 'killer clowns' for 'It' premiere at Sheffield Cineworld

Brave customers who decided to watch a midnight screening of 'It' at Sheffield's Cineworld were greeted by an army of terrifying 'killer clowns'.

Actors dressed in clown costumes, complete with creepy make up and menacing faces, staggered around Cineworld before the midnight screening.

Customers watched on in horror as the clowns eerily made their way around the foyer, posing for photos complete with their red baloons.

Film-goers have now shared their pictures and videos of the frightening clowns; praising Cineworld for a 'fantastic experience'.

It, the film adaptation of Stephen King's 1986 novel, was shown at one minute past midnight on Friday so fans could see it before anyone else.

Cineworld Sheffield's Facebook page had warned customers that they will be having 'scare actors' throughout the building to add to the horror.

The supernatural horror movie version of the author's 1986 novel follows a group of children who are terrorised by an evil clown called Pennywise.

It is the second adaptation of the book after the 1990 TV miniseries which saw Tim Curry appear as the shape-shifting supernatural villain, a role played by Bill Skarsgard in the new film.

Many critics have declared director Andres Muschietti's new adaptation a "horror classic", and it currently has a rating of 100% on movie rating website Rotten Tomatoes.