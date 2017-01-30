Tent City homeless evicted from Sheffield's Park Hill flats

Homeless people living in Sheffield Tent City have been evicted from the site at Park Hill flats.

Sheffield Council workers and South Yorkshire Police officers arrived at the site this morning and told people staying there that they must leave.

Tent City at Park Hill Flats being evicted.

It comes after the local authority was granted a possession order at court which gave it the power to issue those residing there an order to move on.

More than 25 homeless people had been living at the camp outside Park Hill Flats which has been in operation since December 16.

Campaigners set up a 'tent city' to provide shelter for people living on the streets.

Camp organiser, Anthony Cunningham, said those at the city had been working together as a community and helped to keep the issue of homelessness contained.

The 31-year-old, who has been living at the site, said: "We worked together as a proper community. It was keeping everyone contained.

"The beauty of this was that everyone was helping each other out. One guy gave up alcohol because he had support of others."

He warned that people would now take up camp elsewhere in the city.

Coun Jayne Dunn, cabinet member for housing at Sheffield Council, said: “There are lots of organisations in Sheffield, including the council and local charities, working very hard to help rough sleepers.

"People sleeping rough are often dealing with lots of other issues, such as drug and alcohol addictions, and need help with these too. That’s why services work so closely together, to offer wraparound support as well as accommodation.

“Tent City is not a safe place for people to stay. We have real safeguarding concerns about the site and do not want it to attract vulnerable people who can get support and accommodation from established services.

“Outreach workers have spent a lot of time at Tent City and, to the very best of our knowledge, everyone sleeping there either has somewhere to stay or has been offered accommodation.

"Officers from the council and various charities have also spent lots of time trying to work with the organisers, and we’re keen to work with people who want to help.

“We will continue to offer support to anyone sleeping rough in Sheffield and ask that people contact us if they’re worried about someone.”

