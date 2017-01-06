"Tell the grandkids I love them." Doncaster grandad's final text before being killed by car in Thailand

A Doncaster grandad texted his daughter to tell his grandchildren he loved them, just moments before being killed by a car which ploughed into him in Thailand.

Ralph Chambers, 68, died when a car smashed into him outside a bar in Bangkok after swerving to avoid a dog.

Ralph Chambers with his daughters Jemma (left) and Laura (right). (Photo: SWNS).

And Mr Chambers' family have told The Daily Mail that he sent a final heartbreaking text shortly before the tragedy between Christmas and New Year.

Daughter Laura, 36, told the newspaper: 'He texted me an hour before and said "Tell the grandkids I love them."'

Laura, mother to Lily, eight, Lucas, six, and baby Leo, who is just 10 weeks old, is planning her wedding to Royal Marine partner Oliver Snowdon in Mauritius, and is devastated her father will not walk her down the aisle.

The couple considered cancelling the wedding but say it will still go ahead. They plan to scatter Mr Chambers' ashes in the sea in tribute to him.

Mr Chambers, who has three children and four grandchildren, was with his friend Tony Walden, who had swapped seats with him moments earlier and who survived the horror smash on December 28.

The family have been told that the young Thai driver involved in the crash, which happened in the Chon Buri province south east of Bangkok, has visited Tony in hospital every day since.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: 'We are providing support to the family of a British man who sadly died in Thailand and remain in contact with the local Thai authorities.'

Mr Chambers' funeral will be held in his hometown of Brockworth in Gloucesteshire, after his family have repatriated his body.

He was originally from Doncaster.