Teenagers snatch South Yorkshire family's bags packed for summer holiday

Police are hunting two teenage boys who snatched a family's bags packed ready for a summer holiday from their kitchen.

A mum and her two children were due for a trip away and had left their luggage in the kitchen of their home in High Street, Bolton-upon-Dearne, to do some last minute errands.

But when they returned, the family realised their bags had been taken.

A witness saw two teenage boys enter the property at 2.30pm on Monday and leave with the luggage.

They had also taken their passports and jewellery.

Detective constable Sian Dexter said: “The victim was due to go on holiday with her two children and had left their holiday bags packed in the kitchen, while they went out to do some last minute errands.

“When she returned, she found that the bags had been taken, which included hers and her children’s passports, along with a number of other identity documents.

“A quantity of cash and a gold chain necklace with the letter M on it was also taken.

“One of the bags taken is a blue Cath Kidston rucksack with pink and white flowers on it.

“I’d like to ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at that time to contact police.

“Also, if you see a bag matching that description in the area, please phone us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 590 of July 24.